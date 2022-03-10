Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 215,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

