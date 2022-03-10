Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,371,000.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,872. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

