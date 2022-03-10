Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 1,031,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,442,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

