Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $552.50. 39,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,454. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.63 and a 200-day moving average of $508.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

