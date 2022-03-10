Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 5.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 10,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,567. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

