Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.55% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,888. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.
