Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.