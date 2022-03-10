Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.83% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLLV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.