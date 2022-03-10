Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

VOOG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.65. 16,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,296. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.34.

