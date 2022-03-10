Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 482 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $15.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.06. 1,432,929 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.72.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
