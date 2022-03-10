Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 9,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

