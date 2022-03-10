Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD remained flat at $$42.76 during trading on Thursday. 204,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

