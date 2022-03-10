Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 18,347 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 129,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $67.29.

