Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 19,325 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.55. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

