Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.