Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 4,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 175,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $885.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $234,000.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.