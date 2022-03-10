B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saul Centers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BFS opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,828 shares of company stock worth $779,537. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

