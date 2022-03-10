B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saul Centers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BFS opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,828 shares of company stock worth $779,537. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.