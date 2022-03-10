B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys $362,888.34 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 194,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

