B. Riley Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $19.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.97. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $17.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $61.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.57 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources stock opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 203,981 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

