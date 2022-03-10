Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

BW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

