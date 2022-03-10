BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.59. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 4,234 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.