Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

