Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,639 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Ball worth $44,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,728. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.