Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
