Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.