Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.58. 358,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,810. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -39.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

