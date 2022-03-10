Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BLHEF traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bâloise in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

