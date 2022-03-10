Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
