Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

