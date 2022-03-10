Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 698.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 9.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 1,748,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,307,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $325.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

