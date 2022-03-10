Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $666,860,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

