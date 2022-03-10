Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,999 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of National Health Investors worth $47,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.37 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

