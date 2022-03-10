Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,199 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Group 1 Automotive worth $48,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $188.44 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

