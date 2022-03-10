Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,781 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.87% of Stepan worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

