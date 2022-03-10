Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,630 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.73% of PTC Therapeutics worth $45,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

