Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.15% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $65.93 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

