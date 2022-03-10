Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

