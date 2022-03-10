Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

