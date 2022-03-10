Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Bilibili worth $50,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Bilibili by 109.2% during the third quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

