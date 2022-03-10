Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of National Health Investors worth $47,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

