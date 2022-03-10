Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,643 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of UFP Industries worth $49,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

