Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,976 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $45,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 286,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

