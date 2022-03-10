Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 36,077 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $89.38.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

