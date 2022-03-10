Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 43,488 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Matador Resources worth $46,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $195,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

