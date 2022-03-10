Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 49,781 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.87% of Stepan worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.