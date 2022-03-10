Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Avnet worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

