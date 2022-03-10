Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of AGNC Investment worth $48,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

