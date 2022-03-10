Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Boston Beer worth $45,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Boston Beer by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.87 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

