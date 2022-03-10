Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.56 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

