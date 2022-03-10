Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.68 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of CVB Financial worth $45,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

