Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.14 Million Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of FirstCash worth $46,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

