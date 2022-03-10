Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $46,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 587.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

